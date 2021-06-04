Every Indian Olympics kit from 2000 to 2020 rated

With 50 days remaining for the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association on Thursday launched the official kits for Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the presence of Sports minister Kiren Rijiju, IOA President, Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra, and Secretary-General Mr. Rajeev Mehta.



The official styling partner Raymond will deliver the ceremonial kits and the official sports apparel partner - Li-Ning will supply the sports attire, including the travel and playing kits for the athletes heading to Tokyo. Li-Ning designed the official sports kit inspired by India's national colours and integrated unique graphics to emote the energy and pride of the Indian Olympic Team.



The designs of the official kits were curated by the Indian Olympic Association with a helping hand and support from designer Ms. Iditri Goel. Gracing the ceremony as the Chief Guest, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mr. Kiren Rijiju said, "We are just 50 days away from the Tokyo Olympic Games. Now every day, every second count. The launch of the official kit of the Indian Olympic team is an important aspect and it is very significant that it is being launched on this day.

As we gear up for the Tokyo Olympics, we revisit all the Team India Olympic kits from 2000-2020 and try to give each of them ranking from the worse to the best.