Athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics from Uttar Pradesh

A total of 8 athletes from Uttar Pradesh across 5 sports have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23. Let's have a look at the 8 athletes across 5 sports.



Shooting Mairaj Ahmad Khan Mairaj Ahmad Khan born on (2 November 1975) is a sports shooter who will be representing India in men's skeet at the Tokyo Olympics. In 2016 Rio Olympics, he was the first-ever Indian skeet shooter to qualify for the Olympics and this will be his second Olympics. The 45-year-old shooter's major achievements include silver at the 2016 ISSF World cup at Rio de Janeiro and the gold medal at the Commonwealth shooting championship at Delhi in 2010.





Saurabh Chaudhary

Saurabh Chaudhary born on (12 May 2002) is a sport shooter who will be representing India in the 10m Air Pistol individual & 10m Air Pistol mixed team event at the Olympics. He has won gold medals in various events such as ISSF World cup, ISSF World championship, Youth Olympics and Asian games. He won a bronze medal in the men's 10m air pistol event and pairing up with Manu Bhaker, the pair won the silver medal in the ongoing ISSF World cup in Croatia. Athletics Priyanka Goswami Priyanka Goswami born on (10 March 1996) is a track athlete who will be representing India in the women's 20km racewalking at the Olympics. The 24-years-old qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by clocking 1:28:45s at the National Race Walking Championships in February which also happens to be the national record. Her dream is to win a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics.





Annu Rani

Annu Rani born on (28 August 1992) is a track athlete who will be representing India in the javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics. She has a personal best throw of 63.24m which she threw at the Federation cup, 2021 in Patiala. The Olympic qualification mark is 64m but still she will go through to the Tokyo Olympic based on rankings and she is currently at nineteenth spot out of 32 athletes who are set to take part at the games.





Shivpal Singh

Shivpal Singh born on (6 July 1995) is a track and field athlete who will be representing India in Javelin Throw at the Tokyo Olympics. He had won a silver medal in the 2019 Asian championship with a personal best throw of 86.23m. With a throw of 85.47m at the ACNW League Meet in South Africa, he qualified for the Olympics after the qualification mark was set at 85m.





Boxing

Satish Kumar Satish Kumar born on (4 May 1989) is an amateur boxer who will be representing India in +91kg category at the Olympics. Some of his achievements are bronze medal in the 2014 Asian games and 2018 Commonwealth games. He became the first Indian boxer to qualify when he defeated Otgonbayer Daivii in the Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers.





Hockey

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay Lalit Kumar Upadhyay born on (1 December 1993) is a hockey player who will be representing India in men's hockey at Tokyo Olympics. He plays as a forward in the Indian team and made his senior International debut in 2014 and was also part of the 2014 men's world cup. Since then, he has been a regular feature for Indian team winning 2018 Asian champions trophy, winning silver medal at 2018 Champions trophy and winning bronze at the 2018 Asian games. The 27-years-old was not part of the 2016 Rio Olympics so this will be his debut Olympics.





Rowing