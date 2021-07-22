5 athletes going to Tokyo Olympics from Indian Air Force

Five personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) are part of the Indian contingent that will participate in the Tokyo Olympics starting Friday.

Four personnel -- Sergeant Shivpal Singh, Sergeant Noah Nirmal Tom, Junior Warrant Officer Deepak Kumar and Corporal Alex Anthony -- will be competing as sportspersons, while Master Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar will be a referee in the wrestling events, the IAF said in a statement on Thursday.

"The IAF is proud to announce the inclusion of five Air Warriors (four competing and one as a referee) in the Indian contingent, after a gap of 25 years, for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2021 to perform, outshine and bring medals for the country," it said.

Sergeant Shivpal Singh has qualified for the javelin throw event, while Sergeant Noah Nirmal Tom and Corporal Alex Antony will take part in the 4x400 metre mixed-relay race, it added.



Junior Warrant Officer Deepak Kumar is part of the Indian shooting team for the 10-metre air rifle event, the IAF informed.

Master Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar is the first Indian referee who would be officiating in back-to-back Olympic games, it said.

