Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
WATCH: Bhavina Patel wins historic silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics
Bhavina Patel creates history on her debut appearance at Tokyo Paralympics winning a silver medal in table tennis
Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel on Sunday clinched the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics after she faced off China's world no. 1 Zhou Ying in the finals of women's singles class 4 table tennis and suffered a 3-0 defeat.
Despite her defeat in the finals, Patel's feat remains historic as she becomes the first table tennis player to win a medal on a grand stage like the Paralympics or the Olympics. Bhavina. who began her campaign at the Tokyo Games with a defeat, showed her immense willpower after pulling off a comeback from her second game of the group stage.
Bhavina also became India's second woman to win a medal at Paralympics after Deepa Malik won a silver in Rio 2016.
You can watch Bhavina's moment of glory here:
What stood out significantly was how she brushed past the challenges by the world's best players to reach the final of her event.
In her second group stage match, Bhavina beat world no.9, Grat Britain's Megan Shackleton by 3-1.