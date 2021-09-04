Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics: Krishna Nagar to play for the gold medal in men's singles badminton
Competing in the men's singles SH6 category, shuttler Krishna Nagar comfortably beats Great Britain's Krysten Coombs to reach the final.
Indian para badminton player Krishna Nagar reaches the final after defeating Great Britain's Krysten Coombs 21-10, 21-11 in the semifinals of men's singles SH6 category at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.
With this win, Nagar ensured a medal for himself at the Games.
The 22-year-old, who is the second seed in his category, took an early lead with a brilliant placement stroke to make it 2-1. Some brilliant cross-court display by Nagar saw him overpowering his British opponent and holding a five-point lead at the interval of Game 1 by 11-6. Nagar picked up right after the interval, bringing variation to his shoots and a few long rallies ensuing the game to 17-9. The Indian looked absolutely composed to bag the first game comfortably at 21-10.
Nagar again managed a 5-0 start in the second game completely seizing opportunities from Coombs' hands. He went on commanding the game again and at the interval, he had a stupendous lead of 11-3. He outmanoeuvred Coombs by making him run all around the court for returns leading at 16-7. Nagar earned nine match points and bagged the game 21-11 to win the match.