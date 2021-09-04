Tokyo Paralympics: Krishna Nagar to play for the gold medal in men's singles badminton

Indian para badminton player Krishna Nagar reaches the final after defeating Great Britain's Krysten Coombs 21-10, 21-11 in the semifinals of men's singles SH6 category at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

With this win, Nagar ensured a medal for himself at the Games.

The 22-year-old, who is the second seed in his category, took an early lead with a brilliant placement stroke to make it 2-1. Some brilliant cross-court display by Nagar saw him overpowering his British opponent and holding a five-point lead at the interval of Game 1 by 11-6. Nagar picked up right after the interval, bringing variation to his shoots and a few long rallies ensuing the game to 17-9. The Indian looked absolutely composed to bag the first game comfortably at 21-10.

Nagar again managed a 5-0 start in the second game completely seizing opportunities from Coombs' hands. He went on commanding the game again and at the interval, he had a stupendous lead of 11-3. He outmanoeuvred Coombs by making him run all around the court for returns leading at 16-7. Nagar earned nine match points and bagged the game 21-11 to win the match.