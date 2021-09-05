Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics - Day 12, 5th September - Suhas Yathiraj bags silver, Krishna Nagar to fight for gold - LIVE updates, scores, blog, medal
It's set to be an exciting and bountiful final day of action at the Tokyo Paralympics - catch all the LIVE updates here!
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge on Day 12 and the final day of the Tokyo Paralympics!
It's set to be an exciting day at Tokyo with a packed list of badminton and shooting action to keep you busy as a medal shower is guaranteed to make this Sunday another epic one!
Follow all our LIVE Updates here:
Live Updates
- 5 Sep 2021 3:54 AM GMT
Flat return from Krishna Nagar gives Chu the lead in the mid-game interval
Krishna Nagar needs to close in SOON as Nagar is making paltry mistakes here in Game 2. Chu takes the lead at 11-7.
- 5 Sep 2021 3:53 AM GMT
Chu fires overheads now as Nagar struggles to return here
Chu takes a lead at 9-7 but Krishna Nagar is on the spot here once again!
- 5 Sep 2021 3:51 AM GMT
Drop of levels from both Nagar and Chu however...
Quick change of serves here as both keep par at 5 ALL. No such clear dominance taking place yet! Come on, Krishna!
- 5 Sep 2021 3:49 AM GMT
Hot stuff from Krishna Nagar!
#IND Krishna Nagar takes the first game! #Parabadminton— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 5, 2021
LIVE #GOLD medal match 📲https://t.co/NklGPPJv3t pic.twitter.com/oU5spLCN4F
- 5 Sep 2021 3:49 AM GMT
Into Game 2 we head!
Krishna Nagar takes the momentum into Game 2 as well as he leads 2-1!
- 5 Sep 2021 3:47 AM GMT
KRISHNA NAGAR TAKES GAME 1! Let's goooo!
Krishna Nagar takes Game 1 in 21-17, after coming back from behind after the mid-game break! Don't you underestimate Krishna! Great stuff from the second seed.
- 5 Sep 2021 3:46 AM GMT
What a turnaround! Nagar takes the lead! GAME POINT ALERT!
Krishna Nagar bounds up now - fiery stuff from the leftie! The Indian leads 20-17!
- 5 Sep 2021 3:43 AM GMT
Touche, from Nagar!
Nagar is being made to work hard but he has his eyes set on a comeback at 16-14!