Tokyo Paralympics - Day 11, September 4th: Singhraj, Manish Narwal in Mixed 50m Pistol Final - LIVE updates, scores, blog, medal
- 4 Sep 2021 3:50 AM GMT
Two INDIANS on a Shooting Podium!
Two Indians on a shooting podium, for the FIRST TIME EVER.
And it is Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana who do it!!
- 4 Sep 2021 3:46 AM GMT
WHATTT A DAYYYYY!
Look at Singhraj embracing an emotional Manish Narwal *inserts hearts popping out of eye emoji*
- 4 Sep 2021 3:44 AM GMT
GOLDDD FOR MANISSSSH!!!!
It is the 19-year-old Manish Narwal who takes the GOLDDDDDD with the Paralympic Record, but take nothing away from Singhraj, who was right up there in the top 3 from the very start of this final!
- 4 Sep 2021 3:42 AM GMT
Singhraj is laughing
A eight pointer for both Manish and Singhraj in the first shot, and I can spot Singhraj laughingggg!
- 4 Sep 2021 3:41 AM GMT
STOPPP WHATEVERRRR YOU ARE DOINGGGGG!
It's GOLD AND SILVER FOR INDIAAAAA!
Manish Narwal and Singhraj are the only two shooters surviving!!!!
- 4 Sep 2021 3:39 AM GMT
2 medals assured for INDIAAA
Both Manish and Singhraj still in contention for the gold here!!!
- 4 Sep 2021 3:36 AM GMT
Medal assured for INDIAAA
Both Singhraj and Manish Narwal are in the top 4, meaning a medal has already been assured for India. ALL ABOUT THE COLOUR NOW!
- 4 Sep 2021 3:33 AM GMT
The Indians move up!
Manish Narwal and Singhraj move up to second and third position respectively. Can they maintain it?
- 4 Sep 2021 3:31 AM GMT
Singhraj down to fourth
A very poor two-shot series and Singhraj has fallen down to fourth. Safe for now!
- 4 Sep 2021 3:28 AM GMT
Safe for now
Both the Indians are well and truly safe before the second two-shot elimination begins!