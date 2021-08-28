Rakesh Kumar enters pre-quarterfinals of archery event at Tokyo Paralympics

Rakesh Kumar continued his impressive run of form to storm into the pre-quarterfinals while his teammate Shyam Sundar Swami made a second-round exit as Indian compound archers had a mixed day at the Paralympic Games here on Saturday.

A day after he shot the highest score — 699 out of a maximum 720 — by an Indian para archer in the qualification round, the wheelchair-bound 36-year-old Kumar easily overcame Ka Chuen Ngai of Hong Kong by a massive 13-point margin at the Yumenoshima Park here.



Kumar, who won an individual gold medal at the 7th Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament in Dubai earlier this year, had near-perfect four ends, dropping just one point on each en route to totalling 144 out of a possible 150.



Overall, he shot nine perfect 10s including four closest to the centre (X), as his Hong Kong rival paled in comparison shooting four 10s (three Xs) for a total of 131.

In the last-16 round on Tuesday, the third-seeded Kumar will face 14th seed Marian Marecak, a two-time 49-year-old Olympian from Slovakia.



Earlier, 21st seed Sundar, who also got a bye into the second round, had a narrow 139-142 defeat against 2012 Paralympics silver medallist Matt Stutzman, the armless archer from the USA who shoots with his feet.

Indian archer Shyam Sundar Swami (Source: Reuters)

From being 55-all at the halfway mark, Stutzman took a three-point lead with a perfect 30/30 fourth end and sealed the fixture by three points, despite some late challenge by the Indian.

