Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi's interaction with Indian Para-athletes - LIVE updates, blog
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is expected to interact with the Indian Paralympians through a virtual conference at 11:00 am IST today.
Live Updates
- 17 Aug 2021 7:04 AM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
That's all we have from the virtual interaction of Prime Minister with the Indian Paralympians.
- 17 Aug 2021 6:59 AM GMT
PM Modi signs off!
PM Modi signs off after the virtual interaction which lasted for more than an hour.
"You were all affected adversely by covid-19 but did not let that rattle you. This is what true sportsmanship is. You have reached this stage because you are the real champion. You are champions in your own life. Medals are important for you, but new India does not pressurise its players to win medals. You just have to give your 100% without any fear," Modiji says.
- 17 Aug 2021 6:46 AM GMT
Soman Rana was a part of Indian Army's Boxing Team
Soman Rana was employed with the Indian army and was a boxer before he injured his leg in a land mine explosion. He then switched to para-shotput after the casualty.
- 17 Aug 2021 6:41 AM GMT
"My wife sold her jewellery to support me"
"My wife sold her jewellery to support my shooting dream," says shooter Singhraj
- 17 Aug 2021 6:38 AM GMT
Shooter Singhraj shares his journey
"Shooting is an expensive sport and it was not easy pursuing it," says shooter Singhraj.
- 17 Aug 2021 6:35 AM GMT
"Why did you choose Powerlifting?"
"Why did you choose Powerlifting?" asks the Prime Minister to Sakina Khatun.
The powerlifter explains that she started off with swimming and was a part of the national camp for 2010 Commonwealth Games, and decided to switch because she wasn't selected to represent India in Para-swimming.
- 17 Aug 2021 6:32 AM GMT
It is the first Indian woman Para-canoe Prachi Yadav's turn!
"I started off with swimming before I switched to canoeing on the suggestion of my coach," says para-canoe Prachi Yadav.
- 17 Aug 2021 6:29 AM GMT
Parul appericates her young partner Palak Kohli
"Palak is young and has got the speed. I have the experience, and this makes us one of the best in the world," says Parul Parmar
- 17 Aug 2021 6:27 AM GMT
"Whenever I am in a losing position, I think of my father. He gives me a lot of strength," Parul explains.
- 17 Aug 2021 6:26 AM GMT
Parul Parmar has her goal set!
"I have medals everywhere other than Paralympics, and this is what I want to achieve," says a determined Parul Parmar