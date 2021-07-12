Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Para-shuttler Palak Kohli to play in three badminton events in Tokyo Paralympics

Para-badminton player Palak Kohli will compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events of the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics

Palak Kohli

By

PTI

Updated: 2021-07-12T21:20:10+05:30

Para-badminton player Palak Kohli will compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events of the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics, a first for an Indian para-shuttler. Kohli received her BWF invitation to participate in the women's singles (SU5) category as well as in the SL3-SU5 mixed doubles at the Tokyo Paralympics, which opens on August 24.

Having already qualified for the women's doubles earlier, Kohli becomes the first para-shuttler to qualify for the Paralympic Games in all three para-badminton events, according to a release.

In SU5 category, the players can play standing with upper limb impairment. The 18-year-old has made history by becoming the youngest para-shuttler to qualify for the Paralympic Games. Para-badminton is making its debut in Paralympics in the Tokyo Games.

