Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Social media showers praises on Nishad Kumar as he wins silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics
Nishad Kumar bags silver medal for India in Tokyo Paralympics at the men's high jump event on Sunday. Social media praises his feat.
Indian para athlete Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in the men's high jump (T47) event on Sunday at the Tokyo Paralympics, after he finished second along with USA's Dallas Wise.
The 20-year-old became India's second medal winner at the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won the first medal in table tennis, a silver on Sunday.
Soon after Nishad won the silver medal, his name started trending on social media channels and praises were showered on him. Here's a look:
Next Story