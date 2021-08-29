Top
India At Paralympics

IND @ Paralympics

Gold 0
silver 2
Bronze 1
india
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Social media showers praises on Nishad Kumar as he wins silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Nishad Kumar bags silver medal for India in Tokyo Paralympics at the men's high jump event on Sunday. Social media praises his feat.

Indian para athlete Nishad Kumar
Indian para athlete Nishad Kumar 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-08-29T19:13:38+05:30

Indian para athlete Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in the men's high jump (T47) event on Sunday at the Tokyo Paralympics, after he finished second along with USA's Dallas Wise.

The 20-year-old became India's second medal winner at the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won the first medal in table tennis, a silver on Sunday.

Soon after Nishad won the silver medal, his name started trending on social media channels and praises were showered on him.








Tokyo Paralympics Para Athletics Para Sports 
