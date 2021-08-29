Social media showers praises on Nishad Kumar as he wins silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Indian para athlete Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in the men's high jump (T47) event on Sunday at the Tokyo Paralympics, after he finished second along with USA's Dallas Wise.

The 20-year-old became India's second medal winner at the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won the first medal in table tennis, a silver on Sunday.

Soon after Nishad won the silver medal, his name started trending on social media channels and praises were showered on him. Here's a look:





#NishadKumar jumps 2.06m in Men's High Jump T47 Final bagging Silver🥈 medal; Wins India's 🇮🇳 second medal of the day; Brings home First Athletics medal in #ParalympicsTokyo2020



#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/6OFpERAGJX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 29, 2021





Congratulations to Nishad Kumar for winning the silver medal in men's high jump at Tokyo #Paralympics. You have proved your excellence on the global stage, thereby bringing glory to India. My heartiest congratulations to you on your superlative performance and success. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 29, 2021

Another memorable day for India at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics.



Nishad Kumar bags🥈in men's high jump event.



Way to go! pic.twitter.com/9Pd91BBF6H — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 29, 2021

Congratulations to Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar on winning silver medals at the Tokyo2020 Paralympics and giving the country a wonderful #NationalSportsDay gift 🇮🇳🇮🇳 @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/nouhKM6B2Z — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 29, 2021

More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men's High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

Another #Silver for India on National Sports Day.



Congratulations to Nishad Kumar for the stellar performance. You've done our country proud. #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/byO6vm28KI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 29, 2021

You have jumped right into our hearts forever! Amazing #NishadKumar 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mDMMlQwcbm — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 29, 2021























