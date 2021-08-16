Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
List of all Indian para athletes qualified for Tokyo Paralympics
Here's a look at all the 54 para athletes from India who will take part at the Tokyo Paralympics.
As the flame for Tokyo Olympics was doused, marking the conclusion of the Summer Games, the capital city of Japan now gets ready to kick off the Tokyo Paralympics game, which is set to begin on August 24.
India's previous largest-ever contingent for the Paralympics was at Rio 2016 - where 19 athletes represented the country in five sports. It ended up being India's best-ever performance at a Summer Paralympics with a total of four medals - two golds, one silver and one bronze. The Tokyo Paralympics will comprise 593 events across 22 disciplines to be hosted across 21 venues. India will be sending its largest contingent ever with 54 para athletes to compete in nine sporting disciplines. Here's a look at all the para athletes to represent India at Tokyo Paralympics:
Archery
Men's Recurve Individual Open
Harvinder Singh
Vivek Chikara
Men's Compound Individual Open
Rakesh Kumar
Shyam Sundar Swami
Women's Compound Individual Open
Jyoti Baliyan
Athletics
Men - Field
Amit Kumar Saroha - Club Throw F51
Dharambir Nain - Club Throw F51
Devendra Jhajharia - Javelin Throw F46
Ajeet Singh - Javelin Throw F46
Sundar Singh Gurjar - Javelin Throw F46
Ranjeet Bhati - Javelin Throw F57
Tek Chand - Javelin Throw F54
Sandeep Chaudhary - Javelin Throw F64
Sumit Antil - Javelin Throw F64
Navdeep Singh - Javelin Throw F41
Mariyappan Thangavelu - High Jump T63
Sharad Kumar - High Jump T63
Varun Singh Bhatti - High Jump T63
Nishad Kumar - High Jump T47
Ram Pal - High Jump T47
Praveen Kumar - High Jump T64
Soman Rana - Shot Put F57
Arvind Malik - Shot Put F35
Yogesh Kathuniya - Discus Throw F56
Vinod Kumar - Discus Throw F56
Women - Track
Simran Sharma - 100m T13
Women - Field
Kashish Lakra - Club Throw F51
Ekta Bhyan - Club Throw F51
Bhagyashri Madavrai Jadhav - Shot Put F34
Badminton
Men' Singles
Pramod Bhagat - Singles SL3
Manoj Sarkar - Singles SL3
Tarun Dhillon - Singles SL4
Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj - Singles SL4
Krishna Nagar - Singles SS6
Women's Singles
Parul Parmar - Singles SL4
Palak Kohli - Singles SU5
Women's Doubles
Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli - Doubles SL3–SU5
Mixed Doubles
Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli - Mixed Doubles SL3–SU5
Para Canoeing
Women
Prachi Yadav - Women's VL2
Powerlifting
Men
Jaideep Deswal - Men's 65 kg
Women
Sakina Khatun - Women's 50 kg
Shooting
Men
Manish Narwal - Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1
Deepender Singh - Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1
Singhraj - Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1
Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar - Men's R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1
Deepak Saini - Men's R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1, Men's R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1
Women
Rubina Francis - Women's P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1
Avani Lekhara - Women's P2 – 10 m air rifle SH1,
Women's R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1
Mixed
Rahul Jakhar & Akash - Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1
Manish Narwal, Singhraj & Akash - Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1
Sidhartha Babu, Deepak Saini & Avani Lekhara - Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1
Sidhartha Babu, Deepak Saini & Avani Lekhara - Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1
Swimming
Men
Niranjan Mukundan - 50m Butterfly S7
Suyash Jadhav - 50m Butterfly S7, 200 Individual Medley SM7
Table Tennis
Women
Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel - Individual C4
Sonalben Madhubhai Patel - Individual C3
Taekwondo
Women
Aruna Tanwar - Women's K44 −49 kg