List of all Indian para athletes qualified for Tokyo Paralympics

As the flame for Tokyo Olympics was doused, marking the conclusion of the Summer Games, the capital city of Japan now gets ready to kick off the Tokyo Paralympics game, which is set to begin on August 24.

India's previous largest-ever contingent for the Paralympics was at Rio 2016 - where 19 athletes represented the country in five sports. It ended up being India's best-ever performance at a Summer Paralympics with a total of four medals - two golds, one silver and one bronze. The Tokyo Paralympics will comprise 593 events across 22 disciplines to be hosted across 21 venues. India will be sending its largest contingent ever with 54 para athletes to compete in nine sporting disciplines. Here's a look at all the para athletes to represent India at Tokyo Paralympics:



Archery Men's Recurve Individual Open

Harvinder Singh

Vivek Chikara Men's Compound Individual Open Rakesh Kumar

Shyam Sundar Swami Women's Compound Individual Open Jyoti Baliyan

Athletics Men - Field Amit Kumar Saroha - Club Throw F51

Dharambir Nain - Club Throw F51 Devendra Jhajharia - Javelin Throw F46 Ajeet Singh - Javelin Throw F46 Sundar Singh Gurjar - Javelin Throw F46 Ranjeet Bhati - Javelin Throw F57 Tek Chand - Javelin Throw F54 Sandeep Chaudhary - Javelin Throw F64 Sumit Antil - Javelin Throw F64 Navdeep Singh - Javelin Throw F41 Mariyappan Thangavelu - High Jump T63 Sharad Kumar - High Jump T63 Varun Singh Bhatti - High Jump T63 Nishad Kumar - High Jump T47 Ram Pal - High Jump T47 Praveen Kumar - High Jump T64 Soman Rana - Shot Put F57 Arvind Malik - Shot Put F35 Yogesh Kathuniya - Discus Throw F56 Vinod Kumar - Discus Throw F56 Women - Track Simran Sharma - 100m T13

Women - Field Kashish Lakra - Club Throw F51

Ekta Bhyan - Club Throw F51 Bhagyashri Madavrai Jadhav - Shot Put F34

Badminton Men' Singles Pramod Bhagat - Singles SL3

Manoj Sarkar - Singles SL3 Tarun Dhillon - Singles SL4 Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj - Singles SL4 Krishna Nagar - Singles SS6 Women's Singles Parul Parmar - Singles SL4

Palak Kohli - Singles SU5 Women's Doubles Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli - Doubles SL3–SU5

Mixed Doubles Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli - Mixed Doubles SL3–SU5

Para Canoeing Women Prachi Yadav - Women's VL2

Powerlifting Men

Jaideep Deswal - Men's 65 kg Women Sakina Khatun - Women's 50 kg Shooting Men Manish Narwal - Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1

Deepender Singh - Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 Singhraj - Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar - Men's R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 Deepak Saini - Men's R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1, Men's R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 Women Rubina Francis - Women's P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 Avani Lekhara - Women's P2 – 10 m air rifle SH1, Women's R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 Mixed Rahul Jakhar & Akash - Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1

Manish Narwal, Singhraj & Akash - Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 Sidhartha Babu, Deepak Saini & Avani Lekhara - Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 Sidhartha Babu, Deepak Saini & Avani Lekhara - Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 Swimming Men Niranjan Mukundan - 50m Butterfly S7

Suyash Jadhav - 50m Butterfly S7, 200 Individual Medley SM7

Table Tennis Women Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel - Individual C4

Sonalben Madhubhai Patel - Individual C3 Taekwondo Women Aruna Tanwar - Women's K44 −49 kg





