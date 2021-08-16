Top
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

List of all Indian para athletes qualified for Tokyo Paralympics

Here's a look at all the 54 para athletes from India who will take part at the Tokyo Paralympics.

All the Indian para athletes qualified for Tokyo Paralympics
All the Indian para athletes qualified for Tokyo Paralympics

By

Md Imtiaz

Updated: 2021-08-16T14:36:43+05:30

As the flame for Tokyo Olympics was doused, marking the conclusion of the Summer Games, the capital city of Japan now gets ready to kick off the Tokyo Paralympics game, which is set to begin on August 24.

India's previous largest-ever contingent for the Paralympics was at Rio 2016 - where 19 athletes represented the country in five sports. It ended up being India's best-ever performance at a Summer Paralympics with a total of four medals - two golds, one silver and one bronze. The Tokyo Paralympics will comprise 593 events across 22 disciplines to be hosted across 21 venues. India will be sending its largest contingent ever with 54 para athletes to compete in nine sporting disciplines. Here's a look at all the para athletes to represent India at Tokyo Paralympics:

Archery

Men's Recurve Individual Open

Harvinder Singh

Vivek Chikara

Men's Compound Individual Open

Rakesh Kumar

Shyam Sundar Swami

Women's Compound Individual Open

Jyoti Baliyan


Athletics

Men - Field

Amit Kumar Saroha - Club Throw F51

Dharambir Nain - Club Throw F51

Devendra Jhajharia - Javelin Throw F46

Ajeet Singh - Javelin Throw F46

Sundar Singh Gurjar - Javelin Throw F46

Ranjeet Bhati - Javelin Throw F57

Tek Chand - Javelin Throw F54

Sandeep Chaudhary - Javelin Throw F64

Sumit Antil - Javelin Throw F64

Navdeep Singh - Javelin Throw F41

Mariyappan Thangavelu - High Jump T63

Sharad Kumar - High Jump T63

Varun Singh Bhatti - High Jump T63

Nishad Kumar - High Jump T47

Ram Pal - High Jump T47

Praveen Kumar - High Jump T64

Soman Rana - Shot Put F57

Arvind Malik - Shot Put F35

Yogesh Kathuniya - Discus Throw F56

Vinod Kumar - Discus Throw F56

Women - Track

Simran Sharma - 100m T13

Women - Field

Kashish Lakra - Club Throw F51

Ekta Bhyan - Club Throw F51

Bhagyashri Madavrai Jadhav - Shot Put F34


Badminton

Men' Singles

Pramod Bhagat - Singles SL3

Manoj Sarkar - Singles SL3

Tarun Dhillon - Singles SL4

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj - Singles SL4

Krishna Nagar - Singles SS6

Women's Singles

Parul Parmar - Singles SL4

Palak Kohli - Singles SU5

Women's Doubles

Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli - Doubles SL3–SU5

Mixed Doubles

Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli - Mixed Doubles SL3–SU5

Para Canoeing

Women

Prachi Yadav - Women's VL2

Powerlifting

Men

Jaideep Deswal - Men's 65 kg

Women

Sakina Khatun - Women's 50 kg

Shooting

Men

Manish Narwal - Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1

Deepender Singh - Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1

Singhraj - Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1

Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar - Men's R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1

Deepak Saini - Men's R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1, Men's R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1

Women

Rubina Francis - Women's P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1

Avani Lekhara - Women's P2 – 10 m air rifle SH1,

Women's R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1

Mixed

Rahul Jakhar & Akash - Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1

Manish Narwal, Singhraj & Akash - Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1

Sidhartha Babu, Deepak Saini & Avani Lekhara - Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1

Sidhartha Babu, Deepak Saini & Avani Lekhara - Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1

Swimming

Men

Niranjan Mukundan - 50m Butterfly S7

Suyash Jadhav - 50m Butterfly S7, 200 Individual Medley SM7

Table Tennis

Women

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel - Individual C4

Sonalben Madhubhai Patel - Individual C3

Taekwondo

Women

Aruna Tanwar - Women's K44 −49 kg


Tokyo Paralympics Indian Sports Para Sports 
