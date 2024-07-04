Wimbledon 2024: Yuki Olivetti registers a straight-set win in the first round

Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti registered a straight-set victory over the Kazakhstan pairing of Alexander Shevchenko and Alexander Bublik in the first round of Wimbledon 2024 on Thursday.

Yuki showed a very solid serving game and didn't lose a single break on his serve, helping the Indo-French pairing close the match in straight sets (6-4, 6-4).

They will now face a tough challenge against the eighth-seeded German pairing of Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz in the second round.

Not the perfect match

The quality of the match wasn't at its best, with plenty of errors throughout. There were a total of five double faults in the two sets, and the Kazakhstan pair also struggled with coordination on their serves.

On the other hand, Yuki-Olivetti showed more quality on their serves, delivering eight aces in the match. They also achieved five perfect games (40-0), with three on their own serve and two on the breaks.

However, they aim to reduce their unforced errors in future matches, especially against the seeded pair in the next round, who won't give them any easy points.

Early exit for Sriram Balaji

Olympic-bound Sriram Balaji and his British partner Luke Johnson suffered a hard-fought straight-set defeat (4-6, 5-7) to Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in the first round of the gentlemen's doubles.

They had a chance to stage a comeback in the second set, but Luke couldn't hold onto his final serve, resulting in them conceding both the set and the match.

India still has two representatives in the second round of the competition, with both Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna scheduled to play tomorrow with their respective partners.