Yuki Bhambri- Robert Galloway finish runners-up at ATP 250 Mallorca Championships

India’s Yuki Bhambri and American partner Robert Galloway finished as runners-up at the 2025 Mallorca Championships (ATP 250) after a closely contested final on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Indo-American pair lost to top seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Austin Krajicek 1-6, 6-1, [13-15] in a match that went down to the wire.

Bhambri and Galloway, playing in their first ATP final as a team, recovered strongly after dropping the opening set but were edged out in the deciding super tiebreak. They had three match points but failed to convert, eventually going down 13-15.

The duo had a strong run throughout the tournament. In the quarterfinals, they defeated Brazil’s Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo 6-2, 6-3 with a dominant performance. They followed that up with a 6-1, 7-6(4) victory over the French-Argentinian team of Theo Arribage and Guido Andreozzi in the semifinals.

Mallorca marked another solid step in Bhambri’s transition into a full-time doubles specialist, while Galloway continued to build momentum on the ATP circuit.