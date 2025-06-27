Yuki Bhambri-Robert Galloway storms into 2025 Mallorca Championships final

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway marched into the men’s doubles final of the 2025 Mallorca Championships — an ATP 250 event — with a commanding 6-1, 7-6(4) victory over the French-Argentinian pair of Theo Arribage and Guido Andreozzi on Friday.

The fourth-seeded Indo-American duo were sharp from the outset, dominating the opening set with aggressive returns and near-flawless service games. They breezed through the first set in just 24 minutes, breaking their opponents twice with clean net play and precision placement.

The second set proved more competitive, with both teams holding serve to take it into a tiebreak. But Bhambri and Galloway once again stepped up under pressure, closing out the match in straight sets and booking a spot in their first ATP final together.

The pair had earlier dismantled the experienced Brazilian duo of Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals, continuing a flawless run in the tournament. Their chemistry, forged over a string of consistent performances on the tour this year, was on full display throughout the semifinal.

Bhambri, who has been steadily climbing the doubles ranks, now has a chance to claim his first ATP 250 title on European grass, while Galloway eyes a statement win as they await the winners of the other semifinal.

The final of the Mallorca Championships is scheduled for Saturday.