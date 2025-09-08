Yuki Bhambri breaks into top 25 of men's doubles ATP rankings for the first time

Indian ace tennis player Yuki Bhambri surged to a career-high ATP men's doubles ranking of 22 on Monday.

In the latest rankings released by the ATP, the 33-year-old jumped 10 spots to enter the World Top 25 for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, former world no.1 Rohan Bopanna dropped 9 spots to be ranked world no 63, and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli was up two spots to be world no 71.

N Sriram Balaji (75), Vijay Sundar Prashanth (84), and Anirudh Chandrasekar (98) are the other Indian doubles players to feature in the Top 100.

Last week, Bhambri, along with his doubles partner Michael Venus of New Zealand had reached the semifinals of the US Open.

The pair, however, lost to Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury of Britain 7-6 (2) 6-7(5) 4-6.

The semifinal finish at the US Open was Bhambri’s best-ever showing in a Grand Slam, making him only the sixth Indian in the Open Era to make the semis. He joins legends like Anand Amritraj, Vijay Amritraj, Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Rohan Bopanna.

Bhambri has enjoyed a solid run this season, showcasing consistent performances across key tournaments, including a quarter-final finish in both the Miami Open (with Nuno Borges) and Indian Wells Masters, as well as a triumph at the Dubai Tennis Championships with Australia’s Alexei Popyrin.