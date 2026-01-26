Yuki Bhambri- Andre knocked out in third round of Australian Open

India’s campaign at the Australian Open 2026 came to an end on Sunday after Yuki Bhambri and his Swedish partner Andre Goransson were eliminated in the third round of the men’s doubles event.

The Indo-Swedish pairing lost in straight sets to Brazil’s unseeded duo of Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos, going down 6–7 (7), 3–6 in a contest that lasted a little over an hour at Melbourne Park. Bhambri and Goransson showed resilience in the opening set, pushing their opponents into a tight tie-break, but were unable to convert their chances at key moments.

After edging the first set, the Brazilian pair carried the momentum into the second, maintaining control on serve and applying pressure during the return games. Bhambri and Goransson struggled to regain their footing as Luz and Matos closed out the match without allowing the contest to stretch into a decider.

Indian campaign ends across events

With Bhambri’s exit, India no longer has any representation left in the season’s first Grand Slam. Earlier in the tournament, Bhambri had also been knocked out of the mixed doubles competition. N Sriram Balaji had exited the men’s doubles in the earlier rounds, further thinning the Indian presence in the main draw.

India’s challenge in the junior events also concluded over the weekend. Maaya Rajeshwaran and Arnav Paparkar were eliminated in the first round of the junior Australian Open on Saturday, bringing an early end to their campaigns.

While Bhambri and Goransson fell short of progressing further, their run to the third round marked a competitive showing in a strong doubles field. The result, however, underlined the difficulty faced by Indian players in advancing deep into the latter stages of Grand Slam tournaments.





