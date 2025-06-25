Tennis: Yuki Bhambri-Robert Galloway storm into Mallorca C'ships semis

India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway stormed their way into the semi-finals of the 2025 Mallorca Championships – an ATP 250 event – in Mallorca, Spain on Wednesday.

Bhambri and Galloway registered a straight sets 6-2, 6-3 win over the Brazilian pair of Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo in a quarter-final clash, which lasted just 69 minutes.

The fourth seeded Indo-American pair were in the zone right from the get go and broke the serve in the fourth game to open up a 3-1 lead in the first set.

Matos and Melo had no answers to the questions posed by Bhambri-Galloway as the latter broke once again in the eighth game to pocket the first set 6-2 in 32 minutes.

The Brazilian pair put up a much better fight in the second set but Bhambri-Galloway struck in the eighth game, winning a break point to open up a 5-3 lead.

The Indo-American duo then held their own serve in the ninth game to close out the match and book themselves a spot in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Bhambri-Galloway had reached the men's doubles quarter-finals with a 6-3, 6-3 win in the opening round against Gregoire Jacq and Alexandre Muller.



