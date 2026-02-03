Yuki Bhambri breaks into ATP Top 20 doubles rankings

India’s Yuki Bhambri has climbed to a career-high world No. 20 in the latest ATP Rankings, becoming the first Indian men’s doubles player to enter the Top 20 since Rohan Bopanna.

The 33-year-old has moved up from his previous ranking of 22, firmly establishing himself as India’s leading doubles specialist.

Bhambri’s rise is the result of sustained performances on the ATP Tour over the past year. Partnering Sweden’s Andre Goransson, he made a notable impact at the Australian Open earlier this season, reaching the third round.

The pair began their campaign by defeating local wildcards James Duckworth and Cruz Hewitt, before registering a comeback win against Santiago Gonzalez and David Pel in the second round. Their run ended in the next round against the Brazilian duo of Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos.

Bhambri’s upward trajectory has been evident since the 2025 season. Last year, he reached the semifinals of the US Open alongside Michael Venus, narrowly missing out on a place in the final.

In March 2025, he secured his maiden ATP 500 doubles title at the Dubai Tennis Championships, partnering Alexei Popyrin in a dramatic final victory over Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten.

Earlier in the season, Bhambri had rose to India’s No. 1 doubles position, ending Bopanna’s long-standing reign at the top. He is next scheduled to compete in the ATP 500 events in the Middle East before linking up with the Indian team for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Netherlands, as he looks to build further momentum in 2026.