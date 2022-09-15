Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
WTA Chennai Open Quarterfinals LIVE: Karman Thandi/Rutuja Bhosale in action — Scores, Results, Blog
Featuring in doubles action, Karman Thandi and Rutuja Bhosale will be up against top seeds for a place in the semi-finals of the WTA Chennai Open. Follow live.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarterfinals of the WTA Chennai Open 250!
In quarterfinals action, we will have Karman Kaur Thandi and Rutuja Bhosale taking on top-seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani for a place in the semi-finals.
- 15 Sep 2022 12:43 PM GMT
A very good evening as we settle in for some exciting tennis action from Chennai!
Hello and welcome as we have two Indians in quarterfinal action in a home tournament - Tamil Nadu's first-ever WTA 250 tournament in Chennai as Karman Thandi and Rutuja Bhosale will be in action.
