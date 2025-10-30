WTA Chennai Open 2025: Shrivalli, Sahaja advance to prequarterfinals

Indian stars Sahaja Yamalapalli and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, reached the prequarterfinals of the 2025 WTA 250 Chennai Open on Wednesday.

Sahaja got the better of Priska Nugroho of Indonesia, 6-4, 6-2; meanwhile, Shrivalli knocked out the fellow compatriot, 16-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran, 6-1, 6-4.

This was also the first time in 19 years that two Indians had reached the second round of a singles WTA Tour event since the 2006 Bengaluru Open.

In an all-Indian clash, Shrivalli overpowered her younger compatriot in the opening set, winning it comfortably after converting two breaks.

In the second set, both players faced difficulties holding serve, but Shrivalli ultimately won 6-4, securing one fewer break than Maya, who was broken three times.

Shrivalli will now have a tougher task ahead as she will take on 7th-seeded Kimberly Birell of Australia in the second round on Thursday.

On the other hand, Sahaja is taking on a top-100-ranked player in the second round, facing the third-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia, who is ranked 78th in the world.

India had a strong outing in the doubles category as well, with two Indian pairs—Riya Bhatia and Rutuja Bhosale, along with Maaya Rajeshwaran and Vaishnavi Adkar—advancing to the quarterfinals.