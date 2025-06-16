WTA 250 Chennai Open returns in October 2025, added to the official Tour Calendar

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has officially confirmed the return of the WTA 250 Chennai Open to the 2025 Hologic WTA Tour calendar. Scheduled for the week of October 27, the tournament will be held on outdoor hard courts in Chennai, India, featuring a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw.

The Chennai Open makes a comeback after a three-year hiatus, with its last edition held in 2022, where Linda Fruhvirtová clinched the singles title, and the pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani emerged victorious in doubles.

Welcoming the development, Vijay Amritraj, President of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA), expressed pride and optimism about Chennai hosting a high-level international tournament once again.

“Finally, our efforts to get a major international sporting event to Chennai have borne fruit,” said Amritraj. “Thanks to the strong support of the Government of Tamil Nadu and the SDAT, I am excited that the WTA 250 event — the highest level of International Women’s event to be held in India — is to take place at the SDAT Tennis Stadium after a gap of three years. The warmth of Chennai hospitality and the excitement of the fans will make it a welcoming and memorable destination for international players.”

He added that the tournament will be televised on a major sports network and serve as a platform for sponsors to showcase their brands on the global stage. Amritraj also assured that the TNTA will strive to deliver a world-class experience across all aspects of the tournament.

The announcement comes amid a dynamic 2025 season for women’s tennis, which has already seen 20 different singles champions across WTA 250, 500, 1000, and Grand Slam events. Among the highlights was Tatjana Maria’s historic win at the HSBC Championships, with The Queen's Club hosting a WTA event for the first time in over five decades.

The Chennai Open’s return also coincides with the momentum built around the WTA’s bold new brand identity, launched in March. Social media growth has been a key pillar of this campaign, with the WTA’s global following crossing 7.2 million, up 24% from the previous year. Fittingly, Maria — who won the 2022 edition in Chennai — remains one of the most engaged players online.

The 2025 Chennai Open promises not only a showcase of elite tennis but also a reaffirmation of India’s place on the global women’s tennis map.