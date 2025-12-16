2025 World Tennis League: India set to host the event for the first time- Preview

India will be hosting the World Tennis League for the first time, showcasing several international tennis stars in Bengaluru from December 17 to 20 at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium.

World Tennis League is an annual exhibition mixed team tournament where the top global stars are distributed equally in four teams, having 2 male and 2 female players.

This will be the fourth edition of the tournament, having 16 players across the globe, including multiple Grand Slam Champions like Daniil Medvedev, Rohan Bopanna and Nick Kyrgios.

Each team will also have 2 Indian players (One Male, One Female), allowing them to gain valuable experience playing alongside global stars in a competitive field.

This will be the third consecutive appearance at this tournament for India's No. 1 Sumit Nagal, meanwhile Rohan Bopanna returning to this competition after 3 years.

Teams & Squad of 2025 World Tennis League

AOS Eagles: Gael Monfils, Sumit Nagal, Paula Badosa, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty

Game Changers Falcons: Daniil Medvedev, Rohan Bopanna, Sahaja Yamalapalli

VB Reality Hawks: Denis Shapovalov, Elina Svitolina, Yuki Bhambri, Maaya Rajeshwaran

Aussie Mavericks Kites: Nick Kyrgios, Marta Kostyuk, Dhakshineswar Suresh, Ankita Raina

Format of the 2025 World Tennis League

There are four teams in the tournament, and they will compete against each other in a single round robin format, from which the two best teams will reach the final to fight for the crown.

Each tie will have four sets, having one men's singles, one women's singles and two doubles (Which two of the three doubles will be part of a tie will be decided by the team who win the toss).

If the team that won the fourth set is leading the tie, the tie will be over; otherwise, it will go to overtime, where if the leading team win one game, they will win the tie.

If the overall game score became equal, then a first-to-10 'super shoot-out tiebreak will be played, which is worth one game point plus two bonus points.

Schedule of the 2025 World Tennis League (All Timings in IST)

17 December

3:00 PM - VB Reality Hawks Vs Aussie Mavericks Kites

Followed by - AOS Eagles Vs Game Changers Falcons

18 December

3:00 PM - AOS Eagles Vs Aussie Mavericks Kites

Followed by - VB Reality Hawks Vs Game Changers Falcons

19 December

3:00 PM - VB Reality Hawks Vs AOS Eagles

Followed by - Aussie Mavericks Kites Vs Game Changers Falcons

20 December

6:00 PM - Finals

Where to Watch the 2025 World Tennis League

The 2025 World Tennis League will be available for live streaming on the official FanCode app and website. In India, fans can also catch the matches live on television via Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD channels.