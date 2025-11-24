World Tennis League announces owners and star players for its first India edition in Bengaluru

The excitement for the World Tennis League (WTL), licensed and managed by Iconik Sports and Events Ltd., is increasing countrywide, as ‘The Greatest Show on Court!’ comes to Bengaluru, from December 17-20. Ahead of the four-day tennis action at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, the league has now unveiled the team owners and composition, bringing together global and Indian tennis stars guided by the energetic new leadership.

This season’s franchise owners include the defending champions Game Changers Falcons (owned by Amandeep Singh, Game Changers FZCO), VB Realty Hawks (owned by Vashu Bhagnani), Aussie Mavericks Kites (owned by Dr. Umed Shekhawat, Amit Sahni and Kewal Kalra), and AOS Eagles (owned by AOS Sports Tournament, Dubai, and helmed by Satender Pal Chhabra).

16 players, 4 teams, 1 champion - World Tennis League’s 2025 edition is all about high-octane courtside action delivered by some of the finest global tennis stars and India’s top-seeded players, helmed by experienced coaches.

This edition’s lineup includes:





Game Changers Falcons’ Amandeep Singh said “We are back to defend the title with yet another impactful lineup. Our squad brings a balance of power and experience, led by Medvedev’s court dominance and Bopanna’s doubles expertise. With Magda and Sahaja adding depth and versatility, we are looking at a power-packed season ahead!”

Vashu Bhagnani, owner of VB Realty Hawks said, “We’ve curated a team that thrives under pressure and truly reflects the competitive spirit of the Hawks. Shapovalov’s explosive style, paired with the consistency of Bhambri and the resilience of Svitolina and Maaya, makes us a dynamic and adaptive unit. We’re here to make our first season of WTL, a memorable one!”

Dr. Umed Shekhawat, from Aussie Mavericks Kites said, “With Kyrgios’ explosive serve and big-match temperament, Kostyuk’s aggression, and strong Indian representation through Dhakshineshwar and Ankita, the Aussie Mavericks Kites are built for high-impact, winning tennis. Our team is ready to bring ambition and a fearless approach to WTL’s India debut, leaving the fans wanting for more.”

AOS Eagles’ Satender Pal Chhabra said, “A blend of experience, hunger, and versatility - that’s the Eagles’ DNA. This team has the spark to ignite the league and the discipline to go the distance. Monfils’ charisma, Nagal’s hunger, and the balanced depth with Paula and Shrivalli bring a lineup that is here to dominate WTL.”

As Bengaluru opens its doors to players from around the globe, WTL’s first season in India promises a blend of top-tier talent and genuine sporting spirit that fans will truly enjoy.



