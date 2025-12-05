World Tennis League announce format, match schedule

World Tennis League (WTL) on Friday announced the format, schedule, and ticketing details for its first edition in India. The tournament will take place at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru from December 17-20, and is set to introduce a fresh, high-energy tennis spectacle for fans in India and around the world.

Phase 1 tickets are now available for the fans. The World Tennis League 2025 will be played in a quick and competitive four-set format that includes Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles and two Doubles sets. The captain who wins the pre-match toss will decide the doubles combinations, adding a bit of strategy before play even begins. Unlike traditional tournaments, the tie will be won by the team that collects the most games overall, which means every game, and every point carries weight.

All teams will face each other once in the league stage, and the top two will progress to the final. Two ties will take place each day, offering fans four days of non-stop tennis action. Matches will follow the traditional scoring with a Golden Point at Deuce and a tie-break at 6-6. If the trailing team wins the fourth set, play moves into Overtime, and if the scores draw level, a Super Shootout will determine the winner, ensuring every match has a dramatic finish.

The league gets off to a lively start on Day 1 with the VB Realty Hawks taking on the Aussie Mavericks Kites, followed by the AOS Eagles meeting the defending champions Game Changers Falcons — two matchups that immediately set the tone with a mix of flair, big personalities and strong home support.

Day 2 keeps things buzzing as the Aussie Mavericks Kites return against the AOS Eagles, before the much-talked-about Game Changers Falcons vs VB Realty Hawks showdown in the evening, with Medvedev, Bopanna, Shapovalov and Svitolina guaranteeing edge-of-the-seat action.

The AOS Eagles and VB Realty Hawks bring their own intensity on Day 3, and the Game Changers Falcons vs Aussie Mavericks Kites clash later that night has all the makings of a shot-making battle. By the time the Finals arrive on December 20, the rhythm of the week is set and the natural rivalries will build a sense of anticipation on their own.

As Bengaluru prepares to host the historic season, excitement is steadily growing for four days of top-level tennis in the city. The World Tennis League is set to bring together renowned names, upcoming talent and enthusiastic fans in a format built for atmosphere and close contests, making its first edition in India a landmark moment for the tournament.

Schedule

Day 1 (Dec 17)

Match 1: VB Realty Hawks vs Aussie Mavericks Kites

Match 2: AOS Eagles vs Game Changers Falcons

Day 2 (Dec 18)

Match 1: Aussie Mavericks Kites vs AOS Eagles

Match 2: Game Changers Falcons vs VB Realty Hawks

Day 3 (Dec 19)

Match 1: AOS Eagles vs VB Realty Hawks

Match 2: Game Changers Falcons vs Aussie Mavericks Kites

FINALS (Dec 20)



