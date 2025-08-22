Winston-Salem Open: Yuki Bhambri defeats Rohan Bopanna in men's doubles quarters

Indian ace Yuki Bhambri and his partner Michael Venus of New Zealand entered the semis of the ATP 250 Tournament, the 25 Winston-Salem Open, in North Carolina, United States, on Thursday.

The duo got the better of the Indo-Monegasque pair of Rohan Bopanna and Romain Arneodo in the straight-set (7-6(2), 6-3) encounter that lasted for 1 hour and 22 minutes.

The doubles semis are set 🔒



(1) Salisbury/Skupski vs (3) Cabral/Miedler

Matos/Melo vs (2) Bhambri/Venus#WSOpen pic.twitter.com/g93ZYTWwrf — Winston-Salem Open (@WSOpen) August 22, 2025

This will be the first semi-final of the year for the second-seeded Indo-Kiwi pair, who have been knocked out in the early round for three consecutive tournaments, hoping to extend their journey further and secure their first title.

In the quarterfinals, both pairs faced challenges holding their serves, with each conceding two breaks in the first set, leading to a tiebreaker where Rohan and Romain fell short, losing 2-7.

The Indo-Kiwi duo struggled early in the second set, dropping a break in the first game, but rallied impressively, securing two breaks in the coming games to clinch the match in straight sets.

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus will now take on the unseeded Brazilian pair of Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo in the semi-finals on Thursday, hoping to reach their first final of the season.

All the players are eager to find a solid momentum, as this will be the last tournament for them before heading towards the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open 2025, starting next week.