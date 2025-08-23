Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tennis

Winston-Salem Open: Bhambri-Venus pair crash out in semis

Indian-Kiwi pair lose to Brazil's Matos-Melo 7-6(4), 2-6, 11-13.

Yuki Bhambri
Yuki Bhambri with partner Michael Venus. (Photo credit: @sarika_reddy_sunki)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 23 Aug 2025 10:50 AM GMT

Indian tennis ace Yuki Bhambri and his partner Michael Venus of New Zealand crashed out of the men’s doubles semifinal of the 25 Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina, United States, on Saturday.

Indian-Kiwi pair lost to Brazil’s Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo 7-6(4), 2-6, 11-13 in a hard-fought encounter lasting an hour and 48 minutes in the ATP 250 tournament.



Earlier, in the quarterfinal, the second-seeded pair of Bhambri-Venus got the better of Rohan Bopanna and Romain Arneodo in the straight-sets 7-6(2), 6-3.

Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo will take on No. 3 seeds Francisco Cabral and Lucas Miedler in the championship match.

