Tennis
Winston-Salem Open: Bhambri-Venus pair crash out in semis
Indian-Kiwi pair lose to Brazil's Matos-Melo 7-6(4), 2-6, 11-13.
Indian tennis ace Yuki Bhambri and his partner Michael Venus of New Zealand crashed out of the men’s doubles semifinal of the 25 Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina, United States, on Saturday.
Indian-Kiwi pair lost to Brazil’s Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo 7-6(4), 2-6, 11-13 in a hard-fought encounter lasting an hour and 48 minutes in the ATP 250 tournament.
Earlier, in the quarterfinal, the second-seeded pair of Bhambri-Venus got the better of Rohan Bopanna and Romain Arneodo in the straight-sets 7-6(2), 6-3.
Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo will take on No. 3 seeds Francisco Cabral and Lucas Miedler in the championship match.
