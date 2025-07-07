Wimbledon 2025: Yuki Bhambri bows out in mixed doubles R16

India's Yuki Bhambri and partner Jiang Xinyu bowed out of the mixed doubles event at 2025 Wimbledon in the pre-quarterfinals on Sunday.

Up against the second seeded Marcelo Arevalo and Shuai Zhang in the Round of 16 clash, the Indo-Chinese pair went down 6-7(6), 3-6 in straight sets.

Bhambri and Jiang did not have the best of starts to the contest as they were broken in just the third game, conceding a 1-3 lead to the opponents.

They, however, refused to go out without a fight and returned the favour in the seventh game to reduce the deficit to 3-4 in the first set. From that both both the pair held their serves, to force a set tiebreaker.

Yuki Bhambri loses the #Wimbledon2025 mixed doubles second round match to second seeded pair of Zhang and Arevalo.





Bhambri and Jiang started the tiebreak well, by winning the first point. However, Arevalo and Shuai soon raced to a 3-1 lead to leave them reeling.

The Indo-Chinese pair did fight back to equalise at 6-6 but ended up conceding the crucial set point, thanks to a forced backhand error.

Bhambri and Jiang did hold their own in the second set, but once it all fell apart once they were broken in the fifth game.

They failed to trouble Arevalo and Shuai, who held their serves rather comfortably and broke once again in the ninth game to all but book their spot in the quarter-finals in a match which lasted an hour and 24 minutes.

Despite the loss, all is not yet over for Bhambri in the 2025 Wimbledon. He will play his men's doubles R16 match along with Robert Galloway on Monday.