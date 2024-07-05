Olympics Begin In
Tennis

Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Yuki-Olivetti in action at second round - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live action from the Second round of Indian doubles action at the Wimbledon 2024

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden Tennis
X

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden into the second round at Wimbledon 2024. (Photo Credits: Tennis Australia)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 5 July 2024 2:17 PM GMT

Wimbledon 2024 Live: The second round action for Indian men's doubles at the Wimbledon 2024 is about to take place in London, England on Friday.

India has two representatives in the second round of the competition, with both Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna scheduled to play today with their respective partners.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-07-05 13:00:13
WimbledonRohan BopannaTennis
