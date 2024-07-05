Tennis
Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Yuki-Olivetti in action at second round - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action from the Second round of Indian doubles action at the Wimbledon 2024
Wimbledon 2024 Live: The second round action for Indian men's doubles at the Wimbledon 2024 is about to take place in London, England on Friday.
India has two representatives in the second round of the competition, with both Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna scheduled to play today with their respective partners.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 5 July 2024 2:15 PM GMT
Men's Doubles: Second Round (Set 2)
After an incredible rally, the Germans win their 4th game of this set. (3-4)
- 5 July 2024 2:14 PM GMT
Men's Doubles: Second Round (Set 2)
Deuce! Neither player is willing to back down.
- 5 July 2024 2:10 PM GMT
Men's Doubles: Second Round (Set 2)
Bhambri-Olivetti duo wins their 3rd game of this set without giving any opportunities for the Germans to break (3-3).
- 5 July 2024 2:07 PM GMT
Men's Doubles: Second Round (Set 2)
The Germans retake the lead in an equally poised second set (2-3).
- 5 July 2024 2:03 PM GMT
Men's Doubles: Second Round (Set 2)
Bhambri-Olivetti duo makes it 2-2.
- 5 July 2024 2:00 PM GMT
Men's Doubles: Second Round (Set 2)
The German pair shows no signs of giving up as they win their 2nd game of this set. (1-2).
- 5 July 2024 1:58 PM GMT
Men's Doubles: Second Round (Set 2)
Bhambri/Olivetti equalizes (1-1)
- 5 July 2024 1:55 PM GMT
Men's Doubles: Second Round (Set 2)
Germans Draw the early blood as they wins the opening game (1-0)
- 5 July 2024 1:50 PM GMT
Men's Doubles: Second Round (Set1)
6-4!!
The set goes to Bhambri/Olivetti pair
The Indo-French duo have made a strong start to the match. Their early dominance sets a promising tone for the rest of the game.