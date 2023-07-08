Wimbledon: Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden reach second round of men's doubles

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his men's doubles partner Matthew Ebden from Australia defeated the Argentine duo of Guillermo Duran and Tomas Etcheverry after a tight battle in the first round of Wimbledon.

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian duo outplayed the spirited Argentine pair 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (10-8) in their opening match that lasted two hours and 12 minutes.

The 43-year-old Bopanna and 35-year-old Ebden, who claimed two doubles titles on the ATP Tour earlier this year, will next face the unseeded British pair of Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday on Sunday.

Bopanna and Ebden won the Qatar Open in February, and in March, the Indian veteran became the oldest player to win a Master Series tournament (ATP1000) at Indian Wells in the USA.



Rohan Bopanna broke the record of Canadian Daniel Nestor, who had won the Cincinnati Masters title when he was 42 in 2015.

Rohan Bopanna will feature in mixed doubles on Saturday, where he will pair up with Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and will be playing against the unseeded duo of Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan of Chinese Taipei.

More Indians will be in action on Saturday, with Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni taking on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain and Adrian Mannarino of France, and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N Sriram Balaji facing second seeds Austin Krajicek of the USA and Ivan Dodig in the opening round.