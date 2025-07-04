Yuki Bhambri & Jiang Xinyu advance to the Wimbledon Mixed Doubles second round

India’s Yuki Bhambri and China’s Jiang Xinyu progressed to the second round of the Wimbledon 2025 mixed doubles event after pulling off a hard-fought victory over the American duo Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Christian Harrison.

Playing on Court 16, the Indo-Chinese pair came through in a tense affair, winning 6-3, 1-6, [10-6].

The match was a tale of fluctuating momentum. Bhambri and Jiang came out strong in the first set, finding rhythm early and dominating on serve. But the Americans stormed back in the second, leveling the contest with an emphatic 6-1 set.

With the contest locked at one set apiece, the match tiebreak was always going to be about nerve, and Bhambri-Jiang held theirs better, sealing the win in 10-6 to advance.

The result marks yet another positive step for Bhambri at SW19 this year. The 32-year-old had already reached the second round of the men’s doubles event alongside fellow Indian Rithvik Bollipalli on Wednesday, keeping Indian interest alive in both doubles draws.

The win also comes a day after N Sriram Balaji joined Bhambri and Bollipalli in the men’s doubles second round. Partnering with Mexico’s Miguel Reyes-Varela, Balaji put in a clinical performance against the American team of Learner Tien and Aleksandar Kovacevic, winning 6-4, 6-4. The pair took just 71 minutes to close out the match, breaking serve once in each set and staying firmly in control throughout.

With Balaji’s progress, India now has three players through to round two of the men’s doubles draw — Bhambri, Bollipalli, and Balaji — an encouraging sign in a year where the country’s singles hopes were dashed early. Balaji and Reyes-Varela now face a sterner test next, as they prepare to meet the fourth-seeded team of Marcel Granollers (Spain) and Horacio Zeballos (Argentina).

Notably, veteran Rohan Bopanna bowed out in the first round earlier this week, marking a disappointing end to his Wimbledon campaign.