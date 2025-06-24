Wimbledon 2025: Sumit Nagal falls in qualifiers; India’s singles campaign ends

Sumit Nagal’s Wimbledon 2025 journey came to an early end as he bowed out in the opening round of the qualifying tournament, suffering a three-set defeat to Italy’s Giulio Zeppieri on Monday.

The final score read 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 in favor of the left-handed Italian, currently ranked World No. 353.

Nagal, ranked World No. 294, was the last hope for India in the men’s singles draw. His exit marks the conclusion of India’s singles challenge at the grass-court Grand Slam this year on the very first day of qualifying.

Aggressive shot-making

The match began on a disappointing note for the Indian as Zeppieri raced ahead with aggressive shot-making and strong service games to claim the first set 6-2. Nagal, known for his gritty baseline play, responded well in the second set, breaking Zeppieri once and holding his own serve to take it 6-4, leveling the match.

However, in the decisive third set, the momentum swung back in Zeppieri’s favor. The Italian broke Nagal early and maintained the lead throughout, eventually sealing the set 6-2 and securing a place in the second round of qualifying.

Statistically, Nagal has struggled with consistency on serve, landing only 61% of first serves and facing 10 break points, out of which he conceded 5 breaks. Zeppieri’s higher first-serve percentage and better control on key points made the difference.

Wimbledon remains a tough hunting ground for Nagal, who was aiming to progress through to the main draw. While he has made notable strides on clay and hard courts, adapting his game to grass continues to be a challenge.

With this loss, India’s singles representation at Wimbledon 2025 officially ends.

Attention now shifts to the doubles events, where Indian names like Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri and N. Sriram Balaji are expected to carry the flag forward in doubles competitions.