Wimbledon 2025: Sriram Balaji and Reyes-Varela post emphatic win

India’s N Sriram Balaji progressed through to the second round of the Wimbledon men’s doubles event on Thursday

Balaji, ranked world No. 74, in partnership with Miguel Reyes-Varela of Mexico overcame the American pair Learner Tien and Aleksandar Kovacevic in straight sets.

Their 6-4, 6-4 victory was an indication of their rather clinical performance on the day.

The 35-year old now joins fellow Indians Yuki Bhambri and Rithvik Bollipalli in the second round of the men's doubles draw.

🚨#News | Sriram Balaji through to the second round of Wimbledon 2025 men's doubles💐



Ranked world No. 74, Balaji, in partnership with with Miguel Reyes-Varela of Mexico, posted a straight-sets victory over the American pair of Learner Tien and Aleksandar Kovacevic.



👉Final… pic.twitter.com/zXDeKwYlh9 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 3, 2025

The 71 minutes fixture saw Balaji-Varela break their opponents once in each of the sets. The pair was on the front foot from the word go and controlled the game from the outset.

The pair now progress to bigger challenges ahead, for awaiting them in the second round is the fourth seeded pair of Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina

On Wednesday, Yuki Bhambri and Rithvik Bollipalli posted victories in round one, while Roham Bopanna exited the championships.