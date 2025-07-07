Wimbledon 2025: India's campaign ends as Bhambri-Galloway exit

Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway went down fighting in the men’s doubles pre-quarterfinals at the 2025 Wimbledon on Sunday.

The Indo-American pair put up a strong fight before losing 4-6, 6-3, 6(4)-7 to the fourth-seeded Spanish-Argentine combine of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the pre-quarter-final encounter that lasted a little over 2 hours.

Bhambri and Galloway started the opening set on the wrong foot, dropping serve in the third game and eventually conceding the set 4-6.

However, the Indo-American pair bounced back strongly in the second set, breaking their higher-ranked opponents in the sixth game to take a 4-2 lead, and went on to level the match.

The third set didn’t go as planned initially, with Bhambri and Galloway losing serve in the fourth game and trailing 1-4 at one stage. But they showed resilience, breaking back in the ninth game to level the score at 6-all and force a tie-breaker.

In the tie-breaker, they found themselves trailing 0-7. They managed to close the gap to 3-9, but the Spanish-Argentine combine had taken a big lead and ended up winning the match.

Bhambri was the only Indian in contention after N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli bowed out with their respective partners in the second round. Rohan Bopanna and his Belgian partner Sander Gille were knocked out in the first round itself.

Earlier, Bhambri and his mixed doubles Chinese partner Jiang Xinyu lost to second seeds and 2025 French Open semi-finalists Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Zhang Shuai of the People’s Republic of China 7-6 (8), 6-3 in one hour and 24 minutes.