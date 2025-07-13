WATCH: "10 days of pain before murder" – Tennis player Radhika Yadav's friend alleges in a video

Himaanshika Singh, who claims to be a close friend of the deceased tennis player Radhika Yadav, alleged in a two-part video posted on her social media handle that Yadav had been suffering for the past ten days.

"I have been with her, I knew her well. She was a very decent girl but in the last 10 days, her life had become miserable," Singh claimed in second video.

"She had told her father she's willing to do whatever he says and will live on his terms. But her father was so out of his mind that he had no expression on his face," she added.





In the first part, Singh had termed Yadav's parents as completely controlling and someone very sensitive to societal pressure.

"She loved getting her photos clicked and recording videos but left all those hobbies due to parental pressure as they thought what society would think of them. They were extremely orthodox," Singh said.





Yadav was shot dead on Thursday by her father Deepak at their home with a licensed revolver.

Deepak, in a confession to Gurugram police, claimed that he was hurtby the taunts and comments made by villagers for living off his daughter's earnings and thus shot her dead.