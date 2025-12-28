Vaidehi Chaudhari wins women's singles title at W35 Solapur 2025 Tennis Tournament

The star indian tennis player Vaidehi Chaudhary clinched the women's singles title at W35 Solapur 2025 Tennis Tournament in Maharashtra on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, seeded sixth at the tournament, defeated a lower-ranked Michika Ozeki of Japan in the final after a tight three-set affair, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

This was Vaidehi's fourth career ITF singles title and the first since June 2024, when she clinched the W35 Taipei Formosa Cup title in Chinese Taipei.

Earlier, she defeated national champion, Vaishnavi Adkar, in the semi-finals to book a spot in the final against Ozeki, who upset the second seed, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, in her semis.

All-Indian duo Ankita Raina and Vaishnavi Adkar to face Zeel Desai 🇮🇳/ Elina Nepliy in the ITF W35 Solapur doubles final on Saturday pic.twitter.com/NKhIQRty0u — HareshRamchandani (@R1979Harry) December 26, 2025

Ankita-Vaishnavi clinch doubles title

After losing her semi-finals, Vaihnavi bounced back strongly in the doubles, partnering with the experienced Ankita Raina to clinch the women's doubles title.

The second-seeded duo came back from behind to defeat the Indo-Russian pair of Zeel Desai and Elina Nepliy in the final after super-tiebreaks, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.

This was the first senior international title for the 21-year-old Vaishnavi, whereas the 32-year-old Ankita clinched her 33rd ITF doubles title (fourth in 2025).