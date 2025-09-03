US Open: Yuki Bhambri reaches first-ever Grand Slam quarters

India's Yuki Bhambri made his way into a career first Grand Slam quarter-final as he stormed into the final eight at the 2025 US Open men's doubles along with Michael Venus on Tuesday.

Up against the fourth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz of Germany in the Round of 16, Bhambri-Venus registered a 6-4, 6-4 straight sets victory.

The Indo-Kiwi pair had a good start to the match as they earned a break point in the very first game. They, however, failed to convert as Krawietz and Puetz held their own under pressure.





The next seven games went past in a jiffy as both Bhambri-Venus and Kraweitz-Puetz held their own serves with scores locked at 4-4.

Bhambri-Venus, seeded 14th in the tournament, broke in the ninth game, thanks to a forced backhand error from the opponents to take a 5-4 lead. This, however, was not before the German pair saved three break points prior in this game.

Bhambri and Venus duly held their serve in the next game to pocket the first set 6-4.

The second set saw Bhambri and Venus under pressure as their serve was broken in the sixth game to trail 2-4 after an forehand unforced error.

That, however, was the last bit of hope Krawietz and Puetz would have in the match.

The Indo-Kiwi pair returned the favour in the very next game as they reduced the deficit to 3-4 before equalising by holding their own serve.

A stunning forehand winner in the ninth game meant that Bhambri and Venus won their second straight break point to open up a 5-4 lead.

With just a serve to hold to advance to the quarter-finals, Bhambri and Venus did so diligently to wrap up the match in an hour and 23 minutes.



