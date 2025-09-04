US Open: Yuki Bhambri advances to his maiden Grand Slam semi-final

Yuki Bhambri continued his dream run and made his way to a maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the 2025 US Open men's doubles category on Wednesday.

He, along with Michael Venus of New Zealand, registered a tight three-set 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 win against the experienced duo of Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram.

The Indo-Kiwi pair had a good start to the match as they earned their first break in the fourth game, putting early pressure on their opponents.

They were put up against a challenge in the very next game as they conceded their first break point of the match, but eventually they saved it and maintained their lead.

Yuki and Venus saved another break point opportunity in the ninth game and finally clinched the opening set of the match after a bit of a struggle.

This struggle with the serve continued in the second set as both pairs lost one break each and weren't looking comfortable in the other serving games as well.

Both pairs, however, nullified each other's strong return game and forced a tiebreak in the second set, which was won by Rajeev and Mektic very closely by 8-6.

An Epic Final Game

In the last set, all four players were looking much more comfortable in the serve and didn't let any breaks till the seventh game.

But then, the tables turned, and the Indo-Kiwi pair won their break of the final set, taking a crucial 5-3 lead in the set, giving them an upper hand before the final game.

Serving for the match, Venus was under immense pressure, which hampered his first few serves, and he was trailing 0-40 in the game.

However, he composed himself and made an epic comeback, saving seven break points to finally clinch the game and book a spot in the final four.