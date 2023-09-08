Asian Games
Tennis

US Open Final LIVE: Bopanna/Edben trail at 2-4 in decider- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the Live action from the men's doubles final of the US Open 2023.

X

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden (Photo credit: Rohan Bopanna)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 8 Sep 2023 6:00 PM GMT

LIVE: 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna already created history by becoming the oldest man to reach a doubles grand slam final in the open era.

The Indian along with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden will face defending champions Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury.

Can the Indo-Australian pair write history?

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-09-08 15:15:33
