Tennis
US Open Final LIVE: Bopanna/Edben trail at 2-4 in decider- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the Live action from the men's doubles final of the US Open 2023.
LIVE: 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna already created history by becoming the oldest man to reach a doubles grand slam final in the open era.
The Indian along with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden will face defending champions Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury.
Can the Indo-Australian pair write history?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 8 Sep 2023 5:57 PM GMT
Ram/Salisbury lead 3-2 in the decider.
That was a superb break from the defending champions as they go up in the decider and put Bopanna/Ebden under some pressure.
- 8 Sep 2023 5:53 PM GMT
It is 2-2 in the decider.
The defending champions are not letting it go easy and they win a crucial point to make it 2-2.
- 8 Sep 2023 5:43 PM GMT
Bopanna/Ebden lead 2-1 in decider.
Another superb break from the Indo-Australian pair as Rohan Bopanna ends with a smash and take the lead 2-1.
- 8 Sep 2023 5:39 PM GMT
That is some beautiful tennis from the Indo-Australian pair.
Bopanna/Ebden lead 1-0 after some beautiful shot execution from Rohan Bopanna as they win a crucial point.
- 8 Sep 2023 5:28 PM GMT
Rajeev/Ram and Joe Salisbury force a decider.
It is a superb comeback from the defending champions as they win the second set 6-3. Bopanna/Ebden have some work to cut-out in the decider as Rajeev Ram looks in full song now.
- 8 Sep 2023 5:21 PM GMT
Defending champions make a comeback in second set.
The duo of Ram/Salisbury take a lead of 5-2 in the second set and they are looking more confident than ever. The sixth-seeded pair of Bopanna/Ebden needs to outsmart them.
- 8 Sep 2023 5:12 PM GMT
An unwanted break affects the momentum of Bopanna/Ebden.
The Indo-Australian pair is trailing 2-3 in the second set and Ram/Salisbury look more confident in last two breaks with confident shots.
- 8 Sep 2023 5:00 PM GMT
The defending champions lead 2-1 in the second set.
Matthew Ebden misses two returns and despite a peach of backhand winner from Rohan Bopanna, Ram/Salisbury lead 2-1 in the second set.
- 8 Sep 2023 4:52 PM GMT
First break for the defending champions in the second set.
Ram and Salisbury lead 1-0 in the second set after some exquisite shots from the pair.
- 8 Sep 2023 4:47 PM GMT
Bopanna/Ebden won the first game.
It is job half done for the Indo-Australian pair as they win the first set 6-2 and without much fight from the defending champions.