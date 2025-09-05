US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri’s dream run ends in semifinals

Yuki Bhambri’s historic charge at the US Open 2025 came to a close on Thursday as the Indian ace and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus bowed out in the men’s doubles semi-finals.

The 14th seeds were edged out 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-4 by Britain’s seasoned Olympians Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury in a gripping contest that lasted just under three hours.

The semi-final finish marked Bhambri’s maiden Grand Slam final-four appearance, making him only the fourth Indian man in the Open era to reach this stage in doubles, alongside legends Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna.

Strong start

Bhambri and Venus started brightly, breaking the British duo in the opening set before clinching the tie-break 7-2. They carried the momentum into the second set, even holding chances to extend their lead to 4-1.

However, Skupski and Salisbury clawed back, snatching the tie-break and swinging momentum their way. A decisive break in the very first game of the third set proved enough for the sixth seeds, who closed out the match with composure.

Reflecting on the run, Bhambri called the week “special,” highlighting the joy of sharing the experience with a close friend in Venus. The campaign, however, was nothing short of historic for Bhambri.

Enroute to the last four, the Indo-Kiwi pair stunned fourth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz in straight sets, before pulling off a major quarter-final upset against 11th seeds Rajeev Ram and Nikola Mektić, winning 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3.

End of Indian campaign

With Bhambri’s exit, India’s campaign at this year’s US Open officially ended.

Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth had earlier exited in the second round, while veteran Rohan Bopanna with Romain Arneodo, and Arjun Kadhe with Diego Hidalgo, both suffered first-round defeats.

Though the dream of a Grand Slam title slipped away, Bhambri’s run in New York is being hailed as a breakthrough moment - one that could inspire a new chapter for Indian men’s tennis on the global stage