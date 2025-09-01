US Open 2025: Chandrasekar-Prashanth bow out in second round

India’s Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth failed to move past the second round at the US Open on Sunday.

The Indian pair lost to Brazil’s Fernando Romboli and Australia’s John-Patrick Smith 4-6, 3-6 in an hour and 20 minutes.

The Indian duo were broken in just the second game of the first set before breaking back in the fifth game. They were broken again in the tenth game of the first set.

The second set began on a better note with both teams holding their serves before the Indians lost the plot in the eighth game to go down 3-6.

Earlier, the Indian duo had upset American eighth seeds Evan King and Christian Harrison in the first round 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Later in the day, Yuki Bhambri and his partner Michael Venus of New Zealand will be in action when they take on Gonzali Escobar and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in the second round.