Tennis Premier League Season 5 returns with a Smash!

Tennis fans are gearing up for a season of electrifying rallies, heart-stopping volleys, and nail-biting finishes! The much-awaited Season 5 of Tennis Premier League (TPL) powered by Clear is all set to kick off on 12th December 2023 at the majestic Balewadi Stadium in Pune and promises a spectacle of top-tier tennis action. Tennis Premier League season 5 will also feature a charcoal-coloured court in all the matches for the first-time ever in India, as the league continues to innovate to add to the experience of the spectators.

In season 5, the competition intensifies with bigger and better talent. A whole new level of glamour has been added to the Tennis Premier League as Bollywood stars and former champions of Indian Tennis have extended their support to various teams’ part of the league.

The Bengal Wizards, co-owned by Mr. Yatin Gupte, and the legendary Leander Paes are poised to make a splash in their first-ever season of the Tennis Premier League. Meanwhile, last year's champions, the Hyderabad Strikers, co-owned by Mr. Rajdeep Dalmia, and Rakul Preet Singh are determined to defend their title and clinch a historic three-peat. On home turf, the Pune Jaguars, co-owned by Mr. Punit Balan and Sonali Bendre, are ready to roar. Bendre's star power and Balan's strategic leadership will undoubtedly energize the team and their fanbase. The Punjab Patriots, owned by Taapsee Pannu, are leveraging their experience from their inaugural season to become fierce competitors this year.

Delhi Binny's Brigade owned by Mr. Sneh Patel with Malaika Arora as their brand are poised for a breakout season. Patel's commitment and Arora's star power has contributed in them building a talented roster are strong ingredients for victory.The Gujarat Panthers, owned by Mr. Ramku Patgir and backed by the energy of Arjun Kapoor, are ready to pounce on their opponents. Owned by Mr. Shyam Patel, and motivated by their brand ambassador Sonu Sood the Mumbai Leon Army aims to improve on their second-place finish last season. Finally, the Bengaluru SG Mavericks, owned by Mr. Sanjay Gupta, are hoping to ride the star power of their brand ambassador, Sania Mirza. Mirza's expertise and Gupta's leadership create a strong foundation for the Mavericks to make a significant impact in the league.

The latest edition promises to be a spectacle of epic proportions, with a whole host of national and international stars gracing the court and captivating Indian fans with their exceptional skills. Leading the charge for the Gujarat Panther will be AITA rank no.1, Sumit Nagal, who has continuously impressed on the global stage. Joining him will be the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games silver medal-winning duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan who will don the jersey of the Bengaluru SG Mavericks in season 5, and his Asian Games medal-winning partner Saketh Myneni, will look to enthrall audiences with his displays for the Hyderabad Strikers. Adding to the Indian contingent will be the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games gold medallist Rutuja Bhosale, whose exceptional skills and tenacity are sure to inspire her team, the Pune Jaguars in the latest edition of the league.

These homegrown heroes will be joined by global icons whose names are synonymous with tennis excellence. Former world No. 10 Ernests Gulbis, known for his aggressive style and powerful forehand, will be a formidable force for the Mumbai Leon Army. Alongside him will be the former world No. 26 Lukas Rosol, whose experience and composure on the court are sure to provide a thrilling spectacle as he dons the jersey of the Pune Jaguars.

Season 5 will further build on the legacy of the previous four seasons, which have seen the TPL emerge as a cornerstone of Indian tennis. The league has not only provided a platform for established players to excel but also unearthed new talent, fostered passion for the sport, and made tennis more accessible to Indian audiences.

Tennis Premier League Season 5 will be telecast LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD from December 12-17, 2023 starting from 4 pm IST.