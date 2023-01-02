Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tennis

Tata Open Maharashtra R32 LIVE - Manas Dhamne, Sumit Nagal in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from R32 of Tata Open Maharashtra.

Sumit Nagal
X

Sumit Nagal (Reuters)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-02T14:20:03+05:30

Two Indians - Manas Dhamne and Sumit Nagal, start their Tata Open Maharashtra main draw campaign today. The former takes on Michael Mmoh while the latter takes on Filip Krajinovic.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2023-01-02 08:17:12
Tennis Indian tennis 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X