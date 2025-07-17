Swiss Open: Kadhe and Prashanth make semis after stunning second seeds

India's Arjun Khade and Vijay Sunar Prashanth knocked out second seeds Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner in straight sets to advance to the semifinals of the Swiss Open in Sstaad, Switzerland.

The Unseeded Indians shocked the higher-ranked Germans 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinals of the EUR 596,035 clay court tournament.

🚨#News | Kadhe and Prashanth stun 2nd seeds to make Swiss Open semis💐



The Indian unseeded pair of Arjun Kadhe and Vijay Sundar Prashanth knocked out Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner to advance to the semifinals of the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland.



Final score: 6-3… pic.twitter.com/LYuPq3uEwn — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 17, 2025

The Indian pair got an early break to go up 3-1 but thereafter, dropped serve to let go of the advantage. That said, they put the Germans under pressure once again to take a 5-3 lead.

Kadhe then held his serve to close out the opening set.

In the second set, both the Indians played good solid service games. With no breaks in serve, the set progressed to a tie-break.

The Indians soon found themselves 0-3 behind, but fought right back after Schnaitter lost points on serve. Riding on that momentum, the Indian pair was quick to close the match after Wallner lost a point on serve at 5-4.

(Via PTI)