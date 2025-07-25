Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri return to Davis Cup squad

India’s top-ranked singles player, Sumit Nagal and doubles ace Yuki Bhambri have made their return to the national Davis Cup squad after missing previous ties, as the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Thursday announced an eight-member squad for the World Group I tie against Switzerland, scheduled to take place in Biel from September 12 on indoor courts.

Nagal, currently ranked 306, last represented India during the 2023 home tie against Morocco, where he clinched both his singles matches in a dominant 4-1 victory. Since then, he has missed three consecutive Davis Cup engagements, including the historic away tie in Pakistan and subsequent clashes against Sweden and Togo.

Yuki Bhambri, India’s No. 1 doubles player (ATP Rank 35), returns after missing two ties. He had last donned national colours in the Islamabad tie earlier this year, contributing to a 4-0 clean sweep over the hosts.

Meanwhile, veteran Ramkumar Ramanathan has been dropped due to poor form. Once known for his adaptability between singles and doubles, Ramkumar has struggled on the Challenger circuit, failing to qualify for main draws in recent months.

Joining Nagal in the singles line-up are 22-year-old Karan Singh (ATP 403) and promising teenager Aryan Shah (ATP 442). Sasikumar Mukund (463) and 6’5” tall Dakshineshwar Suresh (790) have been named as reserves. In the doubles section, Bhambri will team up with N Sriram Balaji (ATP 75), while Rithvik Bollipalli (ATP 77) serves as a backup.

Speaking to PTI, India’s Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal highlighted the blend of experience and youth in the team. On Nagal’s inclusion despite a season marked by inconsistent results, Rajpal said:

“Sumit Nagal had a great journey to the top 100. He plays at a high level, and he can make those adjustments. It’s not going to be easy. In the Denmark tie against Holger Rune, it was a tight match. We have to see what kind of bounce the court offers.”

One of the notable picks is Dakshineshwar Suresh, preferred over higher-ranked players. Rajpal added that the final playing squad will be decided closer to the tie based on form, fitness, and sharpness during practice matches.

Youngster Manas Dhamne was considered, but was only available if selected in the final five. “I don’t like these conditions, but he has a bright future, and this time we have accepted his decision. He wants to up his ranking by playing tournaments,” Rajpal told PTI.

Tough Swiss challenge awaits

India will face a strong Swiss team with players like Jerome Kym (ATP 145), Stan Wawrinka (156), Marc-Andrea Huesler (170), and Dominic Stricker (205).

The upcoming tie will be critical. A win would propel India to the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers, while a loss would relegate them to the World Group I Play-offs.

India has met Switzerland thrice in Davis Cup history and leads the head-to-head 2-1. Their last encounter dates back to 1993, when India edged out the Swiss 3-2 on home soil at the Calcutta South Club.

Final squad for Davis Cup vs Switzerland:

Singles: Sumit Nagal, Karan Singh, Aryan Shah

Doubles: Yuki Bhambri, N Sriram Balaji

Reserves: Dakshineshwar Suresh, Sasikumar Mukund, Rithvik Bollipalli

With a balanced mix of experience, emerging talent, and adaptability, the Indian squad is aiming to overcome the fast indoor conditions of Biel and script another memorable Davis Cup chapter.