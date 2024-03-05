Indian Wells Masters: Sumit Nagal wins the first qualifying round

Top-ranked Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal brushed past the challenge of the American wildcard Stefan Dostanic in his first qualifying match at the Indian Wells Masters on Monday.

The India number one defeated Dostanic in straight sets 6-2 6-2 in the first round of the qualifying on Monday. Seeded eighth, Nagal took 68 minutes to emerge as the winner on his Indian Wells debut without facing a single break point in the entire match.

By making the final qualifying round, Nagal assured himself of 10 ranking points and USD 14,400 prize money.

Sumit Nagal has been on a good run since the start of 2024 as he made history by becoming the first Indian men's singles player in a decade to advance to the second round of the Australian Open.

NAGAL PACKS DOSTANIC



The man is surely getting into his top form, in US he almost thrashes the local wild card defeating him 6-2, 6-2



At #BNPParibasOpen Qualifying Rd1



Goes on to play the final Q against Hong



Live Rank :9️⃣7️⃣ if he makes the Main Draw it will be a career high pic.twitter.com/z5FTS6woKx — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) March 5, 2024

He also won the Chennai Challengers title, entering the top 100 rankings following the triumph. However, he suffered reverses in Pune and Dubai.



Nagal will take on Seong-chan Hong in the second qualifying round on Tuesday.

In a Korean derby, Hong got the better of Seong-chan Hong 6-3 6-3 to set up a clash with Nagal for a place in the main draw. Hong has been on a good run and reached the Bengaluru Open final last month.