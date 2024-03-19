Sumit Nagal wins at Miami Open on debut, enters top 100 ranking

Ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal continued his good run and displayed great composure to win against Canada's Gabriel Diallo on his debut at the Miami Open on Monday.

Sumit won in straight sets against Gabriel and moved to the final qualifying round of the tournament

The 26-year-old, playing the first-round qualifier match, kept his nerves in the crucial stages to outwit the 6 feet 8 inches tall Canadian Diallo 7-6(3) 6-2 on Monday.



Nagal, who broke into the world's top 100 last month after winning the Chennai Open, will face 19-year-old Coleman Wong next.

Nagal and Wong have previously met once, at the ATP Bengaluru Challenger just last month. Nagal, fueled by the support of the home crowd, emerged victorious with a scoreline of 6-2, 7-5.

Happy to make it to the final qualifying round in Miami 😎🌴☀️ pic.twitter.com/v2BDGkhhez — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) March 18, 2024

Nagal started a little slow but won the tie-breaker in the first set after saving a break point in the seventh game to take the lead of 1-0. He came back and dominated the second set, breaking Diallo in the first and seventh games.

He is likely to reach a new career-high ranking of world No. 92 after this win in the ATP live rankings.

In his last tournament, Nagal had lost to Milos Raonic at the Indian Wells after qualifying for the main draw following the last-minute withdrawal of Rafael Nadal.

Nagal had created quite a flutter in January when he advanced to the second round of the Australian Open. That effort had played a big part in launching him into the top 100 of the ATP rankings.