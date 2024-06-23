'Monumental moment for me': Sumit Nagal after qualifying for Paris Olympics

Sumit Nagal is delighted to officially qualify for the Paris Olympics in the men's singles category.



After achieving the feat, the 26-year-old said qualifying for the Olympics is a 'monumental moment' for him.

This will be Nagal's second Olympics, having also competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where he made a second-round exit.

"Extremely glad to share that I have officially qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. This is a monumental moment for me as the Olympics holds a special place in my heart!," Nagal posted on X.

"One of my career highlights so far was participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ever since then, Paris has been a big goal for me. Can't wait to put my best foot forward," he added.

Extremely glad to share that I have officially qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. This is a monumental moment for me as the Olympics holds a special place in my heart!



One of my career highlights so far was participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (1/n) pic.twitter.com/XZMquSss0x — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) June 22, 2024

Nagal's chances of qualifying for the Paris Olympics increased after he won the Heilbronn Challenger earlier this month as he broke into the top 80 of the ATP singles rankings.



This was Nagal's second title this season. Earlier this year, he won the Chennai Challenger.

In January, Nagal qualified for the main draw of the Australian Open, where he made it to the second round with an upset win over then-world number 37 Alexander Bublik.

Nagal became the second Indian tennis player to qualify for the Paris Olympics after Rohan Bopanna, who will compete in the men's doubles event.

Bopanna will pair up with N Sriram Balaji at the Olympics.