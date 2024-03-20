Sumit Nagal fails to enter main draw of Miami Open 2024

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal failed to capitalize on his momentum and lost against Coleman Wong of Hong Kong in the final qualifying round of the Miami Open on Tuesday.

With the loss, Nagal failed to enter the main draw of the Miami Open on debut.

Nagal lost 6-3 1-6 5-7 to the 19-year-old who is ranked 212 in the world, squandering the advantage he secured by winning the first set.



Wong, who like Nagal is playing his first Miami Open, defeated France's Hugo Gaston 6-2 3-6 6-2 in his first qualifying round.

NAGAL LOSES IN MIAMI FINAL ROUND QUALIFYING



Sumit Nagal lost to wildcard Coleman Wong after a solid start in the 1st set



[FQR] Sumit Nagal(🇮🇳,97) l. Coleman Wong(🇭🇰,212) 6-3 1-6 5-7 pic.twitter.com/MbU6oSAEKE — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) March 19, 2024

Earlier, Nagal showed great composure on way to a straight-set win over Canada's Gabriel Diallo to make a bright start to the tournament in his maiden appearance.



The 26-year-old, playing the first-round qualifier match, kept his nerves in the crucial stages to outwit the 6 feet 8 inches tall Canadian Diallo 7-6(3) 6-2 on Monday.

Nagal had broken into the world's top 100 last month after winning the Chennai Open. He is currently ranked world number 92 in the live ATP rankings.

In his last tournament, Nagal had lost to Milos Raonic at the Indian Wells after qualifying for the main draw following the last-minute withdrawal of Rafael Nadal.



Nagal had created quite a flutter in January when he advanced to the second round of the Australian Open. That effort had played a big part in launching him into the top 100 of the ATP rankings.