Tennis
Sumit Nagal loses in 1st round at ATP 250 event in Italy
Prior to that, Sumit Nagal defeated local player Andrea Pellegrino 6-3, 6-4 in the first qualifying round.
India's Sumit Nagal bowed out in the opening round of the ATP 250 Sardegna Open, losing a hard-fought three-set match to Slovakia's Jozef Kovalik here on Tuesday.
Both world No. 136 Nagal and world No. 124 Kovalik came into main draw through qualifying rounds and the Slovak prevailed 3-6 6-1 6-3 in a contest that lasted for two hours and 13 minutes.
Nagal had earlier won both his qualifying round games in straight sets. He won 6-2, 6-1 against Frenchman Maxime Janvier in the second round of qualifiers to make it to the main draw.
